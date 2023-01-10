Extreme sports championship X Games are returning to Japan this May

See Olympic medalists compete at this extreme sports tournament in Chiba from May 12

Extreme sports in Japan received a huge boost during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when Japanese athletes excelled in the skateboarding events. Off the back of that, Japan hosted the X Games for the first time in 2022. Now, fans of extreme sports will be delighted to hear that the international tournament is returning this year.

You can see 90 athletes from 18 countries compete in the X Games 2023 from May 12 to 14 at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba city, just 30 minutes from Tokyo Station. Nine events are scheduled for the three-day tournament, including men’s and women’s skateboarding, BMX competitions and the Moto X dirt bike event.

Photo: X Games X Games Chiba 2022

The average age of the competitors is just 24 years old, with a quarter of them teenagers, so there’s a high chance you’ll be watching Olympic stars of the present and future. Confirmed entrants so far include Sakura Yosozumi, who won gold for Japan in the women’s skateboarding park event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal, a silver medalist in the women’s street competition at the same Games.

Ticket details haven’t been announced yet, but we’ll update you as soon as they’re finalised. Last year’s X Games attracted 40,000 fans, so it’s sure to be another exciting edition of the tournament in 2023.

