Explore Yokohama for free with the Bayside Blue bus on July 22

The bus will take you to some of Yokohama’s best attractions between Yokohama Station and Yamashita Pier

Explore Tokyo’s neighbouring seaside city Yokohama this Friday July 22 by using the Bayside Blue bus that travels between Yokohama Station and Yamashita Pier. The bus company is offering free rides throughout the day to celebrate the route’s second anniversary.

The bus travels through Yokohama’s picturesque bay area, stopping at major tourist attractions including the Cupnoodles Museum, Red Brick Warehouse, Osanbashi, Yamashita Park and Chinatown. It departs from bus stop No 4 at Yokohama Station’s East exit bus terminal and from Yamashita Pier between 10.30am and 6.50pm.

From Yokohama Station, the Bayside Blue bus travels to Takashima Chuo Park (near the Anpanman Children’s Museum), Pacifico Yokohama North, Pacifico Yokohama, Cupnoodles Park/Hammerhead, Osanbashi, Yamashita Park and Yamashita Pier, the final stop where you can then visit the Gundam Factory.

On the return trip, the bus takes a slightly different route, bringing you to Yamashitacho, Chinatown and Red Brick Warehouse, before it merges with the original route from Pacifico Yokohama towards Yokohama Station.

The first 222 passengers who board the bus at Yokohama Station on the day will receive a little souvenir. For the bus schedule, check the weekday (平日) timetable on the website.

