Can’t go? Watch Japan’s ultimate summer music festival from whenever you are on July 29 to 31

One of Japan’s biggest and most impressive summer music festivals, Fuji Rock is returning this year with a stellar roster of international artists. After scaling down the event last year with an all-local lineup due to Japan’s border closure, the annual music festival is set to be held in the beautiful mountains of Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata over a span of three days at the end of July. Fuji Rock is known not just for its live performances by big name artists but also for a host of fringe activities that fuses art with nature.

It’s definitely worth making the three-hour trip out to the Niigata countryside, but if you can’t attend in person this year, you can still enjoy the live music remotely. Good news: Fuji Rock will be streaming selected performances and artist interviews live on its YouTube channel for free from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31. So you can still catch some of your favourite act from the comfort of your home.

The festival will be streaming from all four main stages: Green Stage, White Stage, Red Marquee and Field of Heaven. The timetable is out now on the festival website. You’ll be able to watch artists including:

Bonobo : Fri, Jul 29, 10pm JST

Jonas Blue : F ri, Jul 29, 8pm JST

Vampire Weekend : Fri, Jul 29, 9.10pm JST

Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra : Sat, Jul 30, 5pm JST

Jack White : Sat, Jul 30, 9.10pm JST

Japanese Breakfast : Sun, Jul 31, 1pm JST

Mura Masa : Sun, Jul 31, 10pm JST

Superorganism: Sun, Jul 31, 5.50pm JPS

Keen on going to a music festival? Check out the other summer music festivals that are much easier to get to from central Tokyo.

This article was published on July 19 and updated on July 28.

