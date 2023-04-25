This giant 4kg burger at Grand Hyatt Tokyo can feed up to six people

This burger is available for a limited time at The Oak Door steakhouse in celebration of the hotel's 20th anniversary

From life-changing bowls or ramen to dreamy cult desserts, there are a lot of wow-inducing dishes to try in Tokyo. But for a heavyweight indulgence, look no further than this giant burger from The Oak Door steakhouse at Grand Hyatt Tokyo. The burger is only available until Wednesday May 31 for the hotel’s 20th anniversary.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The Grand Oak Door Burger is the restaurant’s biggest ever burger and weighs in at a whopping 4kg. It’s approximately 20cm in height and has a diameter of about 35cm.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Chef Tim Larimer and The Oak Door team have crafted this massive burger with some premium ingredients. You’ll find two 100 percent American beef patties – one smash patty and one regular patty – both topped with melted cheddar cheese. There are also layers of smoked bacon, grilled and fried onions, homemade pickles, BBQ aioli sauce and fresh potato buns from the hotel's in-house bakery.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The two beef patties are what really take this burger up a notch, as they’re both cooked differently to create varied textures and flavours. The thicker upper patty is cooked using both a charcoal grill and broiler to lock in its juices, while the lower smash patty has those satisfying, crispy edges.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The Grand Oak Door Burger serves up to six people and costs ¥20,000. It's available from 11.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and must be ordered at least five days in advance.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

For more information and to make a reservation, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

Two of Tokyo’s most scenic sky-high outdoor terraces are now open

Tokyo's public transport system ranked the third best in the world

Japan Rail Pass prices to increase by more than 65 percent

The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.