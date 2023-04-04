FamilyMart has a new range of matcha desserts, frappe and ice cream

Satisfy your green tea cravings with this decadent collection of Uji matcha sweets and pastries

Food in Japan has reached such heights that even snacks from our convenience stores are on another level. Not convinced? Well, FamilyMart now has a collection of matcha sweets and drinks produced under the supervision of Kanbayashi Shunsho Honten, a long-established wholesale tea store from Uji, Kyoto, Japan's revered green tea growing region.

The collection, known as Kinsei Uji Matcha Zukushi, offers 16 desserts, snacks, baked goods and ice creams made with high-quality Uji matcha. You can now pick up these treats at FamilyMart stores nationwide. Here’s a breakdown of the collection:

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha frappe

The Uji matcha frappe (¥330) is a mix of matcha and milk with just the right amount of sweetness.

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha nama choco mochi (left) and matcha cream daifuku

If you love mochi rice cakes, you should try the Uji matcha nama choco mochi (¥268 for four) and the matcha cream daifuku (¥165).

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha dorayaki (left) and matcha melon pan

The Uji matcha dorayaki (¥180) has matcha in both the filling and pancakes. There's also a matcha melon pan (¥158) filled with matcha whipped cream and a bittersweet matcha paste.

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha financier (left), baumkuchen (centre) and pound cake

Other baked goods include the Uji matcha financier (¥178), baumkuchen (¥180) and pound cake (¥170).

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha terrine chocolate (left) and matcha tiramisu

White chocolate and matcha are the perfect combination in this Uji matcha terrine chocolate (¥298). The matcha tiramisu (¥320) also makes for a lovely tea time accompaniment.

Photo: FamilyMart Matcha and cocoa cookies (left) and gateau chocolate matcha bites

You can't miss the striking chequered matcha and cocoa cookies (¥268), while the gateau chocolate matcha bites (¥158) are a good light snack option with a mix of cookie pieces and matcha covered in chocolate.

Photo: FamilyMart Matcha chocolate karinto (left) and matcha chocolate corn

You can also get the matcha chocolate karinto (¥178) of deep-fried dough covered in matcha chocolate, plus the mini matcha corn explosions (¥158) with crunchy matcha-flavoured chocolate corn.

Photo: FamilyMart Uji matcha waffle cone (left) and matcha cookie ice bar

Last but not least, the collection features two ice creams: the Uji matcha waffle cone (¥278) and the matcha cookie ice bar (¥230).

The entire collection is now available at FamilyMart stores nationwide until stocks last. For more information, visit the website.

