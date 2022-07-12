FamilyMart has a special line of ‘Stranger Things’ Convenience Wear

Shop for ‘Stranger Things’ socks and Imabari Towels at your local konbini

Japan is having a ‘Stranger Things’ moment. Along with the ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up café in Shibuya, the mega-popular Netflix series has teamed up with FamilyMart to release a special collection of merchandise celebrating the show’s fourth season.

The new products are part of the konbini chain’s Convenience Wear line designed by Japanese fashion designer Hiroshi Ochiai of Facetasm. You’ll be able to pick up socks and an Imabari Towel handkerchief with colours inspired by the Netflix series.

Photos: FamilyMart

The signature socks come in black and white (¥429 each) options, with the regular FamilyMart-coloured stripes now rendered in blue, purple and red. A ‘Stranger Things’ logo is printed on the sole of the socks.

Photos: FamilyMart

The handkerchief (¥539) comes in just one design featuring the same coloured stripes as the socks. A small ‘Stranger Things’ label is featured on the side of the towel.

Both the socks and towel are now available in stores. Be quick, though – we bet these won’t stay on the shelves for long.

