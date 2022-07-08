6 things to do at the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition in Tokyo

Explore the fantastical world of Studio Ghibli as the exhibition is finally here in Tokyo for the summer

The highly anticipated Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition is now here in Tokyo. Running until Wednesday September 7 at Warehouse Terrada, the exhibition reexamines some of the most beloved Ghibli films through the eyes of Toshi Suzuki, the producer of some of the anime studio’s greatest hits including ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’.

What makes this Studio Ghibli showcase so exciting is that a lot of the exhibits are interactive and immersive – you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported into the Ghibli universe. Here, take a sneak peek at some of the exhibition's top highlights.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Wander into the world of Spirited Away

The exhibition has recreated an impressive set inspired by 'Spirited Away'. There are twinkling red lanterns and a giant photo spot featuring Yubaba, the proprietor of the bathhouse. You can also cool down from the summer heat with a refreshing foot bath featuring characters from the Oscar-winning anime – and receive an exclusive washcloth as a souvenir. Do note that you’ll have to purchase a different entry ticket to use the foot bath. Visit here for more details.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Try out the No Face AR experience

Unleash your inner glutton by becoming No Face via a free interactive AR experience. By standing at the correct spot, you'll suddenly see yourself transformed into No Face, which you can save as a photo and send to your smartphone.

If you’ve signed up for the aforementioned foot bath experience, there’s an additional AR experience where you might find No Face and Susuwatari (those little black soot sprites) floating around the footbath area.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Browse thousands of Toshio Suzuki’s favourite books

Book lovers will appreciate the massive shelves boasting 8,800 of Suzuki's favourite publications. The collection of tomes ranges from his own books to those that have inspired his work at Studio Ghibli. You are free to pick up and peruse any of the books.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Go behind the scenes of famous Ghibli films

A section of the exhibition will take you behind the scenes at Studio Ghibli. You’ll learn how the studio got involved with productions including ‘Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind’ and ‘Earwig and the Witch’. There are many insightful documents on display, including posters and explanations of concepts that led to the blockbuster success of each film.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Take a photo with Totoro and friends

Unlike the Ghibli Museum where no photos are allowed inside, there are many dedicated photo spots here featuring Totoro, No Face, Yubaba and more. So yes, bring your camera and snap away.

© TS © Studio Ghibli

Pick up some exclusive Ghibli souvenirs

The Spirited Away area also features an omikuji corner offering souvenirs and good luck charms. You’ll also find an exclusive baumkuchen cake (¥1,728) made in collaboration with patisserie Club Harie. The cake comes in an adorable Ghibli-themed packaging and makes for a great gift.

Tickets to the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition are available online (in Japanese only). They are ¥1,800 for adults, ¥1,500 for high school and junior high school students, and ¥1,100 for elementary school students. The special foot-bath inclusive tickets are ¥2,600 for adults, ¥2,300 for high school and junior high school students, and ¥1,900 for elementary school students.

For more information on the exhibition, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: Osaka ranked in the top 10 most liveable cities in the world

Shibuya’s massive Bershka store to close this July

See Kengo Kuma's stunning new gallery at Comico Art Museum Yufuin in Oita

You can now enter Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea at a discount in the late afternoon

A ‘Stranger Things’ café is coming to Shibuya this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.