FamilyMart now offers a decadent Godiva chocolate frappe

Lawson isn’t the only convenience store offering tempting Godiva chocolate desserts this spring. As part of its 40th anniversary campaign, FamilyMart is launching a new Godiva chocolate frappe in stores nationwide from Saturday April 24.

For those unfamiliar with FamilyMart frappes, the drinks are a popular item from the convenience store’s Famima Café range. Rather than ordering the beverage like a coffee from the counter, you’ll find the frappes in the freezer section. After purchasing one, just remember to take it to the coffee machine to fill with hot milk. The milk thaws the frozen drink into a slushie-like consistency, which makes it perfect for drinking on a hot day.

Godiva’s executive chef and patissier Yannick Chevolleau was put in charge of overseeing the creation of the decadent drink. It’s made with Belgian chocolate and has a higher percentage of cacao than any FamilyMart frappe released thus far. Two kinds of chocolate chips add alternating textures, while the addition of fresh dairy complements the bold and fruity flavour of the dark chocolate.

Godiva chocolate frappes cost ¥430 each and are available while stocks last. So if anybody needs us this weekend, we’ll be at FamilyMart.

More from Time Out

Tell us what life is like in Tokyo – we want to hear from you

New Asahi 'draft beer' recreates a head of foam in the can – but it's almost sold out

Japanese airlines are offering special scenic flights instead of international travel

Kurkku Fields in Chiba has reopened, offering farm stays, Yayoi Kusama art and more

JR East now offers half-price shinkansen tickets until September 2021

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.