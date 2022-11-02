FamilyMart now sells freshly-baked yakiimo sweet potatoes

Get your hands on these stone-baked treats at over 3,000 outlets of the convenience store in Japan this winter

We're heading into winter in Japan, which means we’ll be seeing more and more yakiimo sweet potato trucks selling the warming snack in neighbourhoods across the country. However, it’s not always easy to find a yakiimo truck when you need one most.

Photo: FamilyMart

To satisfy your sweet potato craving whenever it may strike, convenience store chain FamilyMart is now offering freshly-baked yakiimo for ¥268. It initially released its yakiimo as a trial at fewer than 500 stores back in 2019, and has increased to 3,250 outlets nationwide this winter. Depending on the season and location, you can get different varieties of sweet potatoes, including beni haruka, silk sweet and beni basiri baked in a special stone oven at participating FamilyMart stores.

Check the FamilyMart website for the entire list of participating shops.

