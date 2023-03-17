Free entry for youths 18 years old and under at these top Tokyo museums and galleries

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art and more will be free for the next few weeks

There are lots of free things to do in Tokyo, but those 18 years old and under can add more free attractions to their itinerary. Starting Saturday March 18, youths no older than 18 years of age can enjoy free entry at some of the city’s best museums and art galleries.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture has created the Welcome Youth campaign to encourage the younger generation to explore the city’s arts and culture scene without having to worry about money. So from March 18 to April 3, 18-year-olds and younger (born after April 2 2004) can enjoy the exhibitions at the following five art institutions for free:

Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

Looking at Architecture 2023, Reminiscence of a House

Edo Tokyo Open Air Architectural Museum

Japanese “Tile”: A Century of Beauty and Utility

Tokyo Photographic Art Museum

Yebisu International Festival Art & Alternative Visitons 2023

Masahisa Fukase 1961-1991

Domon Ken: A Pilgrimage to Ancient Temples

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Christian Dior Designer of Dreams

MOT Collection: Membrane of the Time

Waiting for the Wind Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2021-2023 Exhibition

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Egon Schiele from the Collection of the Leopold Museum – Young Genius in Vienna 1900

Make sure to bring an ID to show proof of age. And if you have a smartphone, you can participate in a virtual stamp rally.

Check the Welcome Youth website for more information.

