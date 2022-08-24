Get all-you-can-eat meatballs at Ikea for just ¥1,000 all this week

Did you know Sweden has a special day dedicated to one of the country’s most famous dishes? It’s called the Swedish Meatball Day and it’s celebrated on August 23. One of the most convenient locations to get a taste of this popular Swedish dish in Tokyo is at Ikea, which is celebrating the occasion with a very special offer.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Until Sunday August 28, you can enjoy unlimited servings of the famous Köttbullar meatballs at most Ikea outlets in Japan. The deal includes the plant-based and vegetable meatballs, too.

This all-you-can-eat offer is available daily from 4pm and costs a mere ¥1,000 for 60 minutes. However, make sure you drop by at the latest 30 minutes before the restaurant’s last order cut-off time. See here for the business hours of each Ikea restaurant. Note that the Shinjuku outlet is not part of the campaign.

We recommend visiting with an empty stomach, as you’ll only get another serving after you’ve finished your plate. This rule is to make sure there’s no food waste.

Also, don’t be cheeky. Sharing or takeout is not allowed.

For more information, see the event website.

More news

Confirmed: Japan will scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for travellers



Yakiniku Like is offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat barbecue for ¥1,980

Two ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up stores are now open in Tokyo

teamLab Borderless will reopen in central Tokyo in 2023

Here’s where to download traditional Japanese images and designs for free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.