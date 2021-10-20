Get Eggslut's signature Fairfax sandwich for just ¥500 in November

Visit Eggslut outlets in Shibuya and Shinjuku from November 1 to 7 and get an eggy Fairfax sandwich for just ¥500

Famous Los Angeles-born restaurant chain Eggslut is known for elevating the humble egg sandwich into a gourmet meal that's available all day, not just for breakfast. It opened its first outlet in the heart of Shinjuku back in 2019, and followed up with another at Shibuya's Miyashita Park. This year, Eggslut is celebrating its two-year anniversary in Tokyo by offering its most popular sandwich for only ¥500 for a limited time.

Photo: Baycrews Co., Ltd.

Eggslut at both Shinjuku and Miyashita Park will be selling the spicy Fairfax sandwich for ¥500 instead of the usual ¥880 from November 1 to 7 2021. It’s got caramelised onions, cheddar cheese, creamy scrambled egg and sriracha mayonnaise, all encased in golden brioche buns – easy to see why it’s Eggslut’s bestseller. There will only be 50 sandwiches available per day at each shop, so we recommend heading there early to make sure you don’t miss out.

Photo: Baycrews Co., Ltd.

If you aren’t able to snag a ¥500 Fairfax sandwich, try the new Japan-only LA Chicken Nanban sandwich. It has a piece of crispy deep-fried chicken drizzled with a teriyaki and red wine vinegar sauce, and topped with a generous amount of egg salad, a soft boiled egg, rocket leaves and a sprinkling of green pepper. Don’t wait, though – it’s only on the menu until December 19.

