Starbucks Japan releases new mugs and tumblers for different prefectures

Starbucks Japan regularly releases its own exclusive merchandise and drinks, whether to celebrate the chain’s anniversary in Japan, or just usher in a new season. In true Japanese fashion, some are even limited to certain regions around the country. However, the Starbucks Been There Series, which features drinkware commemorating famous places around the world, has never been available in Japan – until now.

Starbucks Japan’s version of the Been There Series is now on sale, giving 19 prefectures in Japan their own regional Starbucks merchandise design. You can get mugs (414ml), stainless steel bottles and Starbucks prepaid cards, and they’re all only available to purchase in their designated prefectures.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Each design features famous local landmarks and attractions. The Tokyo one features the Kaminarimon Gate at Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, a panda from Ueno Zoo, cherry blossoms at Nakameguro River and of course, the iconic Shibuya Crossing.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Nara, of course, features plenty of adorable bowing deer, narazuke pickles and kakigori shaved ice.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

The Osaka design is a vibrant orange, with all the city’s famous street foods like takoyaki, okonomiyaki and mixed fruit juice, plus Osakan comedians and the Ebisu Bridge.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Kyoto also has a mug covered with geisha, the Kamogawa River and yatsuhashi (cinnamon mochi).

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Okinawa’s design is especially beautiful, with hibiscus flowers, manta rays and shisa (shrine guardian lions) for a more tropical feel.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

For the truly indecisive, there’s also one for Japan itself, which highlights what the country’s most famous for, including Mt Fuji, sushi, sumo, noodles and more.

The full list of prefectures represented is:

Fukuoka

Gifu

Hiroshima

Hokkaido

Kanazawa

Kobe

Kumamoto

Kyoto

Nagano

Nagasaki

Nagoya

Nara

Oita

Okinawa

Osaka

Sendai

Tochigi

Tokyo

Yokohama

Plus the Tokyo mug, that makes a total of 20 different designs. All the designs are available as mugs for ¥1,980 each. However, only six (Japan, Hokkaido, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa) are also available as stainless steel bottles for ¥4,840 each. Meanwhile, 13 (Hokkaido, Sendai, Tokyo, Yokohama, Kanzawa, Nagano, Nagano, Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Okinawa) are available on Starbucks prepaid coffee cards, which only cost however much you want to top up.

See the full range on the website. The designs are on sale at Starbucks stores around the country now, but remember – you’ll have to visit each prefecture to pick up the respective designs.

