Gold medallist Keiko Sugiura is now Japan’s oldest Paralympic champion

The 50-year-old Para athlete whizzed through the race course to place first in the women’s cycling time trial

It was just last week when 14-year-old Miyuki Yamada swam in the women’s 100m backstroke to become Japan’s youngest ever Paralympic champion. Now, on August 31, a new record has been set for Japan’s oldest Paralympic gold medallist with Keiko Sugiura taking first place in the women’s C1-3 cycling time trial at the age of 50.

Sugiura, who works as a pharmacist, has previously competed in able-bodied triathlon competitions. At a triathlon in 2016, however, the athlete suffered a brain injury after falling off of her bicycle. She later made a switch to compete in Para cycling competitions.

According to her Paralympic athlete profile, Sugiura considered retiring from competitive sport when she learned that the Tokyo 2020 Games would be pushed back a year. Sugiura doubted whether she stood a chance at winning any of the events at age 50 as opposed to 49.

It was her coach, Mitsuya Yahata, that helped change Sugiura’s mind by telling her that the difference between age 49 and 50 was nowhere near as extreme as the difference between 20 and 50.

When asked about what she thought of being Japan’s oldest gold medallist, Sugiura was quoted by NHK saying, ‘I kind of forgot about my age today. The chance to set a record for being the youngest will never come again, but the opportunity to set a new record for being the oldest will always be there.’

Sugiura will compete for gold again on September 3 in the women’s C1-3 road race.

