Hachijojima Island is easily the most beautiful remote office in Tokyo

This tropical island less than an hour’s flight from Tokyo features a new remote workspace known as Island and Office

Remote work has become the new norm for many people, and in tightly packed Tokyo, that means workers have to get creative with their office spaces. From co-working in cat shelters to setting up shop at trendy craft beer bars, remote office spaces are thriving now more than ever.

Photo: Island and Office

If you really want to put the ‘remote’ in remote work, you can now rent a satellite office space on Tokyo’s sub-tropical island of Hachijojima. Known as Island and Office, the new space functions as an accommodation, remote office and corporate training facility. Companies can rent the space on a subscription basis starting from ¥3 million per year.

Photo: Island and Office

Island and Office is surrounded by nature, with views of the ocean from each room. The entire space can hold up to eight people and features a meeting room, four private rooms, one large common room and a kitchen.

Photo: Island and Office

Hachijojima’s subtropical climate makes it an ideal place to work year-round with temperatures averaging 17.8 degrees Celsius. When you’re finished with work, you can take advantage of the island’s lush landscape with hikes and water activities including snorkeling and diving.

Photo: Island and Office

Hachiojima is a 55-minute flight from Haneda Airport. You can also reach the island by ferry, which takes about 10 hours and 20 minutes. For more information on Island and Office, visit the official website.

