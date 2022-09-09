Hakuba is launching Japan’s highest altitude fireworks this month

Usagidaira Night Festa at Hakuba Happo One will have food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks on September 18

Hakuba Happo One isn’t just a destination to enjoy snow sports in winter. This month, it’s hosting an event that’s said to be Japan’s highest altitude fireworks, with shells launched at 1,400 metres above sea level.

画像提供：日本スキー場開発

Set for September 18, Usagidaira Night Festa will be held at the summit of Usaigidaira mountain. There will be plenty of activities and food trucks, so you can easily spend an entire evening there. Hop on the night-time gondola that is running exclusively for this event between 4.30pm and 8pm to get to the top. The event is free, so you only need to purchase a round-trip ticket for the gondola, which costs ¥2,200 for adults and ¥1,320 for children.

画像提供：日本スキー場開発

You can enjoy fire, taiko and African drum performances starting around 6.30pm while filling up on curry, tacos and pad Thai from the food trucks (until 8pm).

約200発の花火のイメージ（画像提供：日本スキー場開発）

The event will culminate with 200 shells of fireworks getting shot up from the mountaintop between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. You might want to bring a picnic mat to sit on the ground since it might be wet due to the condensation.

Otherwise, the event offers a Night Deck Plan, where you can observe the fireworks from a private deck with dinner and drinks for ¥5,000 per person. Spots are limited to six groups of up to four people each, so book ahead.

Visit the Happo One website for more information.

