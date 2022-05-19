New Trunk Hotel in Shibuya will have an infinity pool over Yoyogi Park

The boutique hotel chain's Tomigaya location opens next year, followed by Trunk Hotel Dogenzaka in 2027

Tokyo’s Trunk Hotel, just off of Cat Street between Shibuya and Harajuku, paved the way for trendy, boutique hotels around the city. The venue lets you explore the best of the local neighbourhood, offering amenities and experiences based around Shibuya. Now, it looks like two new Trunk Hotels are gearing up to open in the near future, and yes, they’re both in Shibuya.

Photo: T&G Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park rooftop pool

Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park is slated to open sometime in 2023 and will feature a rooftop bar and infinity pool overlooking the lush Yoyogi Park grounds.

Photo: T&G Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park

The hotel will house 25-30 guestrooms and will be in Shibuya’s trendy Tomigaya neighbourhood, just minutes from Yoyogi Park.

Photo: T&G Trunk Hotel Dogenzaka rooftop pool

But that’s just the start. According to development plans, another Trunk Hotel outpost is set to open in March 2027, tentatively named Trunk Hotel Dogenzaka. The new hotel is part of the major Shibuya redevelopment project and will be connected to Shibuya Station.

Photo: T&G Trunk Hotel Dogenzaka indoor pool

The venue will feature the largest rooftop pool and bar in the area, as well as a rooftop restaurant. Plus, there'll also be an indoor pool and a wellness spa.

