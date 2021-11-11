Japan has three Pokémon flights you can take to travel around the country

Vulpix, Exeggutor or Pikachu – why pick one when you can fly them all to different parts of Japan?

Pokémon are like the unofficial ambassadors of Japan. They are everywhere, from the special edition food, drinks and merchandise that pop up regularly to gracing the more permanent manhole covers scattered all across the country. Now these world-famous pocket monsters have even taken over aeroplanes servicing some of Japan’s most popular destinations.

Even though Japan is still closed to international tourists, there’s no need to worry about missing out as these Pokémon-themed flights will still be around for the next few years. But start planning now – so that you can put your long overdue Japan itinerary into action the moment our borders open.

Photo: ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Rokon Jet Hokkaido by AirDo

Vulpix flights by Air Do

Where: Based in Hokkaido, with flights between Tokyo Haneda, Sapporo, Asahikawa and Hakodate

Rokon Jet Hokkaido (‘Rokon’ being the Japanese name for Vulpix) by Japanese regional airline Air Do is the latest Pokémon flight to take to the skies. The aircraft livery features two versions of the fox-like Vulpix. One side of the aeroplane is decked out with Vulpix in its original Kanto form while the other has the Alolan Vulpix. The latter is like an unofficial mascot of Hokkaido as the ice-type, all-white Pokémon matches Hokkaido’s snowy landscape.

Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. Rokon Jet Hokkaido by Air Do

Air Do is going all out with the Vulpix theme for this special flight. All seats will have headrest covers adorned with Vulpix. The flight attendants will be suited up with Vulpix aprons. Even the inflight drinks will come in special Vulpix cups. Passengers can also look forward to receiving Vulpix postcards and stickers exclusive to this flight.

Rokon Jet Hokkaido will take off from December 1 and it’s expected to be around for the next five years. So definitely put this on your wishlist if you’re travelling to Hokkaido – and you can check the flight schedule here.

Photo: ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Pikachu Jet by Skymark Airlines

Pikachu Jet by Skymark Airlines

Where: Based in Naha and Miyako airports in Okinawa, servicing Fukuoka, Kobe, Tokyo Haneda and Ibaraki

Japanese budget carrier Skymark Airlines’ Pikachu Jet is bright and cheerful, just like its eponymous Pokémon character. The aeroplane’s livery is sunny yellow in colour, featuring Pikachu flying with floating balloons. The theme even extends into the aircraft interior, with a similar balloon Pikachu adorning the headrest covers of all the seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by スカイマーク(SKY)公式 (@skymark_jpn)

You can tell how committed Skymark is when the flight attendants are even wearing cutesy aprons adorned with Pikachu. Plus, your inflight refreshments will also come in Pikachu cups. With all this effort, it’s a good thing the Pikachu Jet is not a limited-time promotion; it will be around for the next five years.

Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. Exeggutor plane by Solaseed Air

Exeggutor plane by Solaseed Air

Where: Based in Miyazaki, servicing Tokyo Haneda

Grass/Psychic-type Pokémon Exeggutor is selected as a representative of Miyazaki because of the creature’s resemblance to the phoenix palm, the prefectural tree of Miyazaki. Naturally, it has made its way to one of the aeroplanes of Solaseed Air, a regional airline based in the prefecture.

Photo: ©2020 Pokémon. ©1995-2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc. The interior of the Exeggutor plane by Solaseed Air

The aircraft livery features both forms of Exeggutor: its original Kanto form as well as the Alolan form that’s distinguishable by its elongated neck. The design carries through to the aircraft’s tropical-themed interior, where both palm tree-like Pokémon make an appearance on all the seat headrest covers. This special Exeggutor flight is expected to be in service at least until mid next year.

