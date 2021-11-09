Tully’s Coffee Japan now offers an exclusive Harry Potter collection

Starbucks isn’t the only coffee chain known for its cool limited-edition merchandise. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’, Tully’s Coffee in Japan is releasing a collection of merchandise and drinks that will be available at 25 stores in the Marunouchi area.

The new collection coincides with the Potter-themed Christmas festivities in Marunouchi, and the items go on sale on Thursday November 11, the same day the Potter illumination begins.

Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Keep warm and cosy with the Treacle Tart Latte (¥693) inspired by one of Harry's favourite desserts. For an additional ¥350, you can get an original Harry Potter silicone coffee sleeve to use with all your hot drinks this season.

Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Potterheads will want to stock up on some of the special merchandise available in Tully’s stores, too. Started your Christmas shopping? These might make a good addition for any Potter fans on your list.

Harry Potter bean canister: ¥1,738 Hedwig stainless steel tumbler: ¥3,190 Bearful Hogwarts teddy bear: ¥2,750 Hogwarts book cover: ¥1,870 Platform 9 3/4 eco bag: ¥2,420 Platform 9 3/4 stainless steel bottle: ¥3,410 Harry Potter Tully's card and card case set: ¥2,100 Harry Potter masking tape (set of four): ¥1,210 Hedwig magical mug: ¥2,200 Harry Potter flat pouch: ¥1,650 Harry Potter paper bag: ¥495

Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Marunouchi. There will also be a select range of online-only merch available on the Tully’s web shop from November 11, including a mug (¥2,530) and eco bag (¥2,420) inspired by Harry’s pink birthday cake from Hagrid.

Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

You can also stock up on a few books (in Japanese, of course) including the Harry Potter Magical Encyclopedia (¥2,970) and hardcover copy of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ (¥4,950).

There are 25 stores participating in Otemachi, Marunouchi and Yurakucho, including Tully’s outlets at:

Tokyo Station Yaesu Underground

Daimaru Tokyo

Tokiwabashi Tower

Hibiya Chante

Tokyo Square Garden

You can see the full list of Tully’s shops taking part here.

For even more Harry Potter, look forward to the 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition coming to Tokyo this December.

