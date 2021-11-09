Tokyo
Tully's Harry Potter
Photo: Warner Bros Wizarding World/Twitter

Tully’s Coffee Japan now offers an exclusive Harry Potter collection

The magic-filled range includes themed drinks, mugs, tumblers and eco bags, plus special online-only merch

Kaila Imada
Kaila Imada
Starbucks isn’t the only coffee chain known for its cool limited-edition merchandise. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’, Tully’s Coffee in Japan is releasing a collection of merchandise and drinks that will be available at 25 stores in the Marunouchi area.

The new collection coincides with the Potter-themed Christmas festivities in Marunouchi, and the items go on sale on Thursday November 11, the same day the Potter illumination begins.  

Tully's Coffee Japan
Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Keep warm and cosy with the Treacle Tart Latte (¥693) inspired by one of Harry's favourite desserts. For an additional ¥350, you can get an original Harry Potter silicone coffee sleeve to use with all your hot drinks this season.

Tully's Coffee Japan
Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Potterheads will want to stock up on some of the special merchandise available in Tully’s stores, too. Started your Christmas shopping? These might make a good addition for any Potter fans on your list.

  1. Harry Potter bean canister: ¥1,738
  2. Hedwig stainless steel tumbler: ¥3,190
  3. Bearful Hogwarts teddy bear: ¥2,750
  4. Hogwarts book cover: ¥1,870
  5. Platform 9 3/4 eco bag: ¥2,420
  6. Platform 9 3/4 stainless steel bottle: ¥3,410
  7. Harry Potter Tully's card and card case set: ¥2,100
  8. Harry Potter masking tape (set of four): ¥1,210
  9. Hedwig magical mug: ¥2,200
  10. Harry Potter flat pouch: ¥1,650
  11. Harry Potter paper bag: ¥495 
Tully's Coffee Japan
Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Marunouchi. There will also be a select range of online-only merch available on the Tully’s web shop from November 11, including a mug (¥2,530) and eco bag (¥2,420) inspired by Harry’s pink birthday cake from Hagrid. 

Tully's Coffee Japan
Photo: Tully's Coffee Japan

You can also stock up on a few books (in Japanese, of course) including the Harry Potter Magical Encyclopedia (¥2,970) and hardcover copy of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone’ (¥4,950).

There are 25 stores participating in Otemachi, Marunouchi and Yurakucho, including Tully’s outlets at:

  • Tokyo Station Yaesu Underground 
  • Daimaru Tokyo
  • Tokiwabashi Tower
  • Hibiya Chante
  • Tokyo Square Garden

You can see the full list of Tully’s shops taking part here.

For even more Harry Potter, look forward to the 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition coming to Tokyo this December. 

