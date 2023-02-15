Here comes Starbucks's Japan-exclusive cherry blossom collection for 2023

Sakura season is coming to Starbucks with a special collection of merchandise, including mugs, tumblers and stationery

With sakura season drawing near, Starbucks Japan has unveiled its annual collection of cherry blossom-themed mugs, tumblers and stationery. The collection is available in stores from Friday February 17 with pre-sale already available online. If you’re planning to buy in store, we recommend getting to Starbucks early as people often line up well before opening time to snag these coveted pieces every year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by スターバックス公式 (@starbucks_j)

This year’s collection includes 14 mugs and tumblers as well as notebooks, a mini cup, gift card and a cooler tote bag. To help you plan your shopping, here’s a breakdown of the merchandise including prices.

Embossed stainless to-go tumbler (¥3,850)

Embossed stainless cylinder tumbler (¥4,250)

Colour changing tumbler (¥2,200)

Shining cold cup tumbler (¥2,400)

Handy stainless bottle (¥4,950)

Stainless Puchi bottle (¥3,400)

Gradation stainless bottle (¥4,950)

Handle lid stainless bottle (¥4,200)

Purple stainless bottle (¥4,000)

Shining blue bottle (¥2,300)

Heat resistant glass mug twist line (¥2,600)

Heat resistant glass mug beads handle (¥2,800)

Stainless mug (¥3,100)

Colour changing mug (¥2,700)

Starbucks Campus ring notebooks in purple and pink (¥550 each)

Shining beverage card ¥700

Starbucks mini cup gift (¥1,050)

Starbucks Bearista message cup gift (¥1,500)

Cooler tote bag (¥3,400)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by スターバックス公式 (@starbucks_j)

Along with the merchandise collection, Starbucks has just started serving a seasonal sakura frappuccino and sakura latte at stores nationwide. The Sakura Saku Saku Frappuccino is only available in a tall size for ¥690 (¥678 for takeaway) and is topped with pieces of crushed strawberry-flavoured macarons for an added crunchy texture. The Sakura Soy Latte can be ordered in all sizes starting at ¥550 for a short size (¥540 for takeaway). The latte has steamed soy milk mixed with sakura strawberry sauce and is topped with a sprinkling of pink silver sugar.

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

5 most anticipated Japanese films and anime coming out in 2023

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here – updated

Fantastic Beasts is coming to the Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios Japan

Enjoy 50 percent discount on accommodation at Shirakawa-go until March 31

Suntory Hakushu whisky is releasing canned highball only in Japan

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.