Suntory Hakushu whisky is releasing canned highball only in Japan

Cans of the fruity, smoky Suntory Premium Highball Hakushu will be on sale in Japan for a limited time from June 2023

The Hakushu by Suntory is one of the most well known Japanese whiskies in the world. The Hakushu 25 Year Old was named the world’s best single malt in 2020 and the Hakushu 12 Year made headlines in 2021 when it returned to shelves after a two-year absence. This single malt is distilled in Suntory’s Hakushu Distillery at the foot of Mt Kaikomagatake in Yamanashi prefecture, which is said to have the ideal water and climate for whisky production.

It's no wonder that Hakushu is one of Japan's most coveted whiskies, where a 12-year bottle could easily set you back around ¥25,000. The good news is that Hakushu whisky is about to get more accessible this summer with the release of the Suntory Premium Highball Hakushu.

Photo: Suntory Holdings

This Japan-exclusive Hakushu whisky and soda drink comes in a 350ml can for ¥600. The green can celebrates the birthplace of the whisky with images of the Hakushu Distillery and surrounding mountains of the Southern Alps. You can expect a fruity taste with a smoky aroma from this highball, which Suntory recommends pouring into a glass over ice.

The Hakushu Suntory Premium Highball is being released to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suntory's first distillery in Yamazaki, Osaka. You'll be able to find cans in stores nationwide for a limited time from June 6 2023. Visit the Suntory website for more information.

