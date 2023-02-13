Fantastic Beasts is coming to the Harry Potter theme park at Universal Studios Japan

Meet baby dragons, Hippogriffs and other magical beings in the Osaka theme park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

More excitement is on the way to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka next month, with the addition of new magical creature encounters. Starting March 17, you'll have the chance to join Hogwarts students in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area and learn the proper way to greet a Hippogriff in hopes of receiving a bow in return.

You'll also get to meet some smaller creatures seen in both the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' series, including a mischievous Niffler who loves scrimmaging through the Owl Post in search of shiny treasures. Meanwhile, outside Zonko's Joke shop, you'll find a cute and cuddly Pygmy Puff and a newly hatched baby dragon.



In addition to the magical encounters that will run until December 31 2023 (tentative), several limited-edition goods will be available at the shops in the Wizarding World area, including a bottle holder featuring a Bowtruck – a sprite that helps protect trees used for wands.

Get ready for a thrilling adventure as the mystical beings will be scattered throughout Hogsmeade, waiting for you to discover and interact with them. Emulate Newt Scamander and immerse yourself in the knowledge of these creatures.

For additional information, head over to the Universal Studios Japan website.

