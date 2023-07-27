There are three fireworks events happening in Tokyo this Saturday July 29

Which one will you be going to – Sumida, Tachikawa or Hachioji?

Fireworks are a summer tradition in Tokyo, with many attractions and districts hosting their own pyrotechnic displays in the months of July and August. While these popular events were halted for the last three years (thanks Covid), they are now making a comeback in the city – and with a big bang.

Fireworks in Tokyo – or Japan for that matter – are no small feat. They are usually big blow outs lasting for an hour or so, launching ten of thousands of rockets into the night sky. While most of them offer paid seats with the best views, these fireworks events are generally free. This Saturday July 29, especially, sees three separate fireworks happening at the same time in different parts of Tokyo. And they are all free. Which one will you be going to?

Photo: Genki/Pixta

Tokyo's biggest fireworks display is returning this summer on July 29 for the first time since 2019 following a series of cancellations due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Sumida River Fireworks Festival is also Japan's oldest fireworks event, dating back to 1733, when it was staged as part of a ceremony to pray for victims of a severe famine the previous year. It turned into an annual event in 1978 and attracts close to a million people every year.

This year, the Sumida River Fireworks Festival starts at 7pm and will run for around 90 minutes, with a staggering 20,000 shells of fireworks. The fireworks are launched from two sites on the Sumida River around Asakusa Station: one near Umaya Bridge and the other near Sakurabashi Bridge.

立川まつり国営昭和記念公園花火大会

It may not be the biggest of Tokyo's many fireworks events, but Tachikawa's hanabi is certainly one of the more comfortable ones. Held at the spacious Showa Kinen Park, the festival always draws massive crowds, so arrive early to secure the best viewing spot.

This year’s event will see around 5,000 shells of fireworks launched during the hour-long show from 7pm to 8pm. While there are paid seats with the best views, unfortunately they are all booked up. Nevertheless, you can still catch the fireworks anywhere in the park.

Do note that the park charges a ¥450 admission fee. But for this event, entry is free after 5.30pm.

Photo: Supplied

This fireworks festival at Fujimori Park in Hachioji is returning for the first time since the pandemic. It’s a relatively small affair compared to other similar festivals in Tokyo, with around 4,000 rockets expected to be launched. However, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for with an interesting array of explosions. The event is free and you can watch the fireworks from several areas in the park.

