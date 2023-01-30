Here’s what to expect when Japan downgrades Covid-19’s classification status on May 8

The reclassification will lead to an ease in Covid-19 prevention rules, including on mask wearing and quarantine measures

Just last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that Japan would be downgrading the Covid-19 disease classification status to the same level as the seasonal flu. As reported by The Japan Times, this change will now go into effect on Monday May 8, right after Japan’s stretch of Golden Week holidays.

As explained in the report, Covid-19 will be officially downgraded from the Class 2 category, which includes diseases such as tuberculosis, to the less severe Class 5, which includes the seasonal flu. Previously, Japan announced it would even consider relaxing its recommendation on wearing masks indoors if the classification of Covid-19 was lowered.

If you’re curious what else will change when the downgrade goes into effect, here’s a short summary of what you can expect this coming spring.

Those infected with Covid-19 will no longer be required to isolate and quarantine

Close contacts to those infected will also no longer need to isolate

The government will no longer be able to issue a state of emergency if Covid-19 infections rise

Restaurants and bars will not be encouraged to shorten business hours or close

More hospitals and clinics will be allowed to treat Covid-19 infected patients

Wearing face masks will become optional and up to your own judgement

Border restrictions to likely further ease (no further details have been given on this, but we will keep you posted as more information is released)

More from Time Out Tokyo

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here

There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo

Two Japanese carriers are in the world’s top 3 most on-time airlines in 2022

Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in February 2023

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.