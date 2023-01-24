There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo

The life-like robot is now in the window display at the Louis Vuitton Omotesando store

Tokyo has gone into a polka dot frenzy for the newly launched collection between Louis Vuitton and contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Leading up to the official launch, some of Tokyo’s most iconic locations were turned into art installations and AR experiences to promote the collection. In addition, Louis Vuttion stores across Tokyo have been outfitted with Kusama’s signature polka dot and pumpkin motifs and a special pop-up shop even opened in Harajuku featuring a giant statue of the iconic artist.

While the pop-up shop is now closed, there’s still something very exciting you can check out. If you’re in Omotesando, be sure to walk by Louis Vuitton as a life-like Yayoi Kusama robot has recently appeared in the window display. The robot is similar to the one featured in New York City, which has been turning heads outside the Fifth Avenue store.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Surrounded by her colourful pumpkins, the Kusama robot is set up to look as if she’s painting polka dots on the windows. The robot is even outfitted in a polka dot dress with a matching pumpkin-shaped wig replacing her usual red hairstyle. However, what’s most interesting about the robot are the shockingly realistic facial features and movements. Take a close look and you might even see her give you a small smile.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here

Two Japanese carriers are in the world’s top 3 most on-time airlines in 2022

Japan to downgrade Covid-19 status to same level as seasonal flu

The Little Prince Museum in Hakone is closing at the end of March

This onsen in Morioka is ranked best in northern Japan for fourth year in a row

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.