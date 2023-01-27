Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023

Tripadvisor names Kyoto in the culture category and Sapporo on the ski destinations list in the Travelers' Choice Awards

Now that Japan has finally reopened to the world, tourists are coming from far and wide to explore everything the country has to offer. There’s really something for everyone: gourmets will appreciate food-centric hotspots like Tokyo and Fukuoka, art seekers will love the museums around Naoshima, and hot spring goers will thrive at Japan’s many onsen destinations.

If you want more proof that Japan is a must-visit destination, look no further than the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for 2023, which ranks the world's top destinations, hotels and restaurants based on reviews and ratings by users. Within the award categories, Kyoto is named one of the best places for culture while Sapporo is listed as one of the world’s best places to ski.

Photo: David Emrich/Unsplash Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto

Kyoto is ranked in 18th place out of 25 destinations worldwide for its cultural sights and experiences. Kyoto really shines for its vast number of shrines and temples, plus it's fascinating mix of tradition and modern city life. In particular, we really love Kyoto’s Zen rock gardens as well as the many machiya (traditional townhouses) that have been turned into hotels.

Photo: 中村 昌寛/Photo-AC An undated stock photo of a snow sculpture on display at Sapporo Snow Festival

Come winter, skiing and snowboarding is a must in Japan. While there are many ski destinations around the country, Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido is particularly well known for its top notch snow conditions. Sapporo, the capital city of Hokkaido, is ranked in 13th place on Tripadvisor's list of best places to ski and is praised for its proximity to ski resorts as well as its world-famous snow festival and food scene.

