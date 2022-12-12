Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is hosting yoga classes in its Japanese art gallery

With over 200 pieces of art in the banquet room, this may be the closest you can get to doing yoga in an art museum

We’ve got good news for those of you looking to get a head start on your New Year’s resolutions. Starting this month, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo in Meguro is offering morning yoga sessions in one of its Japanese banquet rooms every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Photo: Junya Okada, courtesy Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

With over 90 years of history, Gajoen is famous for its vast collection of Japanese art, including paintings, wood carvings and elaborate silk screens that are displayed all over the sumptuous hotel. The banquet room that will double as a yoga studio, for instance, has roughly 200 pieces of art on the walls and ceiling that you can gaze up at as you assume the trikonasana position.

Photo: Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

Hotel guests can join these hour-long morning classes for free, as long as they can stomach the early 7.30am start. Those who aren’t staying at the hotel can opt in for ¥7,000 per session, which includes a Western-style breakfast at the hotel's Kanade Terrace restaurant.

Photo: Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

The hotel provides a yoga mat, towel and bottle of water for your session, so all you need to do is make a booking by 5pm on the day before the class. To book your place, call 03 5434 5260 (10am-7pm JST).

