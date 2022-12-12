This avant-garde shrine in Fukuoka designed by Sou Fujimoto has a garden roof

With a history spanning over 1,100 years, Fukuoka prefecture's Dazaifu Tenmangu is one of Japan’s most important Shinto shrines dedicated to culture, education and the arts. It’s built over the burial site of the Heian period (794-1185) scholar and poet Sugawara no Michizane, who was posthumously deified as Tenjin, the god that the shrine is dedicated to.

Photo: Courtesy of Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine

In anticipation of the 1,125th anniversary of Sugawara in 2027, the shrine has decided to renovate its main hall for the first time in 124 years. Construction for the renovation project is slated to begin in late spring 2023 and is expected to take three years due to the complexities involved in restoring and preserving the framework of the 430-year-old building. To give visitors a place to worship until the main hall is complete, the shrine commissioned Sou Fujimoto Architects to build a temporary hall as a placeholder for the main shrine building.

Photo: Courtesy of Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, © Sou Fujimoto Architects

It hasn’t been built yet, but the designs for the substitute shrine building look so stunning it’s a shame that it’s only temporary. With an ash black foundation and a sloped garden roof designed to merge with the shrine’s natural surroundings, the modern hall is simultaneously simple and striking. Unlike the shrine’s original main hall, visitors can enter this structure without removing their shoes.

Photo: Courtesy of Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine, © Sou Fujimoto Architects

Construction for Sou Fujimoto’s hall will begin in early February 2023 and will be completed in mid-May 2023. Around the time that the temporary hall opens to the public, renovations for the main shrine will begin and continue through 2026.

