How to get a free Covid-19 test in Tokyo even if you have no symptoms

In response to the recent cases of the Omicron variant, Tokyo has launched a new campaign to provide residents with free Covid-19 tests. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government website, the test is free for anybody, even if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms.

Two types of tests will be available for free for the time being: nucleic acid amplification tests (including PCR, LAMP and quantitative antigen tests) and rapid antigen tests (qualitative antigen test). The free tests will be available until January 31 2022. Note that this deadline does not apply for people who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, who are eligible for free Covid-19 tests any time if they have a valid health insurance card.

To get tested, simply head to a designated facility, present an ID at the counter (driver’s licence, My Number card, student ID, etc) and fill out an application form. You’ll find a list of the testing facilities that are conducting free tests here (in Japanese only).

However, do note that it will take up to three days to receive results for the nucleic acid amplification test. The rapid antigen test results, on the other hand, will be available by the day after the sample was collected.

NHK reports that the government is now aiming to make the free tests available at pharmacies, with a goal of eventually providing 30,000 tests per day at 180 facilities.

To learn more about the different types of Covid-19 tests, visit the CDC website.

