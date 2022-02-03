The Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will kick off at 9pm JST on February 4, marking the beginning of another thrilling series of international sports competitions. There are high hopes for Team Japan this year – the nation is sending 124 athletes to Beijing, making this the largest Winter Olympics team Japan has ever sent abroad.

What’s more, it looks like Japan is set to smash its record for the most medals ever won at the Winter Games. Previously at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, Japan racked up a record total of 13 medals, but Olympic analysts at Nielsen's Gracenote have predicted that the nation is likely to come away with 19 medals this time.

If you’re in Japan, you can watch the Games live by hopping onto Gorin.jp (the official broadcaster of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics). NHK will also be broadcasting some of the events for free online via NHK Sports and NHK Plus.

Want to know who you're cheering for in the Winter Olympics? You can see the full list of Olympians and check out their profiles on the Beijing 2022 official website.

