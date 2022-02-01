It goes without saying that Japan is the best place for Hello Kitty fans. You can enjoy an entire theme park filled with the character and her friends at Sanrio Puroland and even tour a Hello Kitty resort in Awajishima island packed with musicals, exhibitions and restaurants dedicated to the adorable cat. Or if you’d rather keep closer to Tokyo, you can still surround yourself with all things Hello Kitty by staying overnight at a themed hotel room in Asakusa.

Photo: Tobu Hotel Asakusa

Asakusa Tobu Hotel opened its first two Hello Kitty-themed rooms in August 2020, decorated with adorable pastel coloured wallpaper, bedding and furniture. It’s now offering a special anniversary plan which includes a night at the hotel, plus a bottle of sparkling wine and an exclusive Hello Kitty cake from ¥38,800 per night.

Photo: Tobu Hotel Asakusa

You can also go for the weekend plan which comes with a Hello Kitty-themed dish at the third-floor café, from ​​¥33,200 per night. Both come with breakfast, as well as additional Hello Kitty goods like a plushie, tote bag and other merch.

Photo: Tobu Hotel Asakusa

The Hello Kitty room anniversary and weekend plans are available for stays from February 5. Not looking for an overnight stay? The café is also open to those who aren’t staying at the hotel, so you can still stop by to enjoy apple pie, pancakes, dalgona coffee and more, all adorned with Hello Kitty motifs.

Visit the Asakusa Tobu Hotel website (Japanese only) for more information.

