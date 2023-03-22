The all-new Namco Tokyo in Shinjuku's Tokyu Kabukicho Tower will have a bar, arcade games and even AI DJs

Shinjuku’s Kabukicho nightlife district is well on the way to becoming Tokyo’s hottest new hangout as a brand new amusement arcade is opening in Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, the city’s largest hotel and entertainment complex. Known as Namco Tokyo, this new attraction combines a gaming arcade with a bar, making it a nightlife venue with a twist. Run by renowned gaming conglomerate Bandai Namco, it's set to open on Friday April 14.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

Namco Tokyo occupies a massive 1,400sqm space on the third floor of Tokyu Kabukicho Tower. One of the standout features is the Music and Playlounge Asobinotes area, which is a place where you can sip on drinks, play games and watch AI DJ performances with arcade game music.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

You can order cocktails, mocktails, beer, highballs and sours to keep you refreshed while playing games.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

What's more, you'll also be able to enjoy beautiful parfaits from late-night dessert specialist Parfaiteria Bel. There's even an adorable Pacman-inspired parfait (pictured above).

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

Not into sweets? There are also an assortment of savoury canned goods from Cannederful, a food shop selling regional specialities from across Japan in tins.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

As for entertainment, you can look forward to AI DJs, including popular characters like Pacman.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

Of course, Namco Tokyo is also an arcade, so you’ll find plenty of crane games stocked with figurines from popular anime franchises.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

Don’t miss the 3.3m-wide Big Crane machine that will be filled with jumbo-sized prizes.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

There's even an area dedicated to gachapon, where you’ll find 250 capsule toy machines dispensing fun little toys and trinkets.

Photo: Bandai Namco Amusement

If you’d rather not test your luck, you can stop by the two official merchandise stores within the same building: the Ichibankuji Official Shop and the One Piece Card Game Official Shop.

Namco Tokyo will be open from 11am to 1am daily. For more information, visit the website.

