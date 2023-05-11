Shake Shack collaborates with Michelin-star restaurant La Cime for a special menu

The limited-time burger and shake will be available for just one day in Tokyo and Osaka

Japan takes its food seriously, which can be seen with the sheer number of Michelin-starred restaurants dotted around the country. However, it can be hard to snag a table at one of these top-tier restaurants, not to mention expensive. But you can soon try Osaka’s two Michelin-starred French eatery La Cime at Shake Shack Japan, with the burger chain serving a special collaboration menu this May.

Shake Shack has teamed up with La Cime's chef Yusuke Takada to create a special menu that will only be sold for one day in both Tokyo and Osaka. The special menu is part of Shake Shack's chef collaboration series, which will be held in Japan for the first time in four years. You'll be able to order the special collab at Shake Shack Gaien Icho Namiki in Tokyo on Saturday May 27 and at Shake Shack Umeda Hanshin on Sunday May 28.

La Cime has a lot of bragging rights as it's won two Michelin stars for six consecutive years. It also ranked in eighth place in the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia for 2023. For the upcoming Shake Shack collab, Chef Takada has created a burger featuring 100 percent hormone-free angus beef, senmaizuke (pickled turnips), yuzu citrus, and a special sauce made from a blend of dried shrimp, chili peppers and several other spices.

The collab menu also includes a special milkshake made with a blend of fresh fruit including bananas, mandarin oranges, apples, peaches, pineapples and Shake Shack's classic vanilla frozen custard.

The prices are a lot more affordable than a full meal at La Cime, with the La Cime Shack going for ¥1,210 and the Mix Juice Shake for ¥880.



For more cheap Michelin-rated meals, visit here.

