You can now meet, greet and hug Mickey and friends at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resorts drops its social distancing measures for meet-and-greets with popular characters in the theme parks

Japan’s recent move to downgrade the classification of Covid-19 has come at a good time if you’re planning a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort. Over the last few years, both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have enforced social distancing measures and required advance bookings for casual restaurants, rides and admission tickets. However, it’s now much easier to visit the ever-popular theme parks.

While booking tickets in advance is still recommended, it’s once again possible to purchase tickets on the day of your visit through the website and from convenience stores. What’s more, according to Yahoo News, both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have dropped their social distancing measures, meaning you can now meet and greet your favourite characters in person.

Tokyo Disney Resort has changed its social distancing measures in line with the government's decision to downgrade Covid-19 to the same level as the seasonal flu, which came into effect on May 8. So you can once again look forward to seeing your favourite characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Pluto for meet-and-greets, hugs and side-by-side photos.

It’s not just Tokyo Disney Resort that has changed its rules. Sanrio Puroland has followed suit in dropping its social distancing policy for character meetings.

Visit the Tokyo Disney Resort website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Ikea Japan's annual Matcha Sweets Fair is back – now with 10 green tea desserts

Street go-karting is back in Tokyo – here's how to get behind the wheel

The spectacular Roppongi Art Night is happening this month – here are the highlights

Fukushima has four Chansey playgrounds featuring lots of cute Pokémon characters

You can now ride a real Thomas the Tank Engine train in Japan

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.