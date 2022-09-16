Ice skating is now possible outside of winter at Mitsui Outlet Parks in Japan

Ice skating isn’t just a winter activity now. Five Mitsui Park Outlet malls in Japan are installing sustainable, all-weather ‘ice’ skating rinks starting this autumn.



Now you can enjoy the sport without having to bundle up in extra layers of puffy jackets because the supposed ‘ice’ is made of synthetic panels by Swiss company Glice. This means the skating rink can be used all year round, not just in winter. Also, it doesn’t require electricity or water, making it eco-friendly. Plus, it has shock absorbing properties, so it doesn’t hurt as much when you fall compared to real ice. Once the panels have worn out, it’ll be upcycled to create new ones, hence super sustainable.

Photo: Mitsui Fudosan Retail Management

The size of the ‘ice’ skating rink depends on the venue: the one at Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu near Tokyo is around 120 square metres while the one at Yokohama Bayside is a whopping 300 square metres. The rinks are open to both children and adults. Beginner lessons will be held by professional ice skater Miki Ando at selected locations.

Here’s the schedule of when the Glice ice skating rink is available at each Mitsui Outlet Park.

Mitsui Outlet Park Kisarazu September 10 – December 4

Mitsui Outlet Park Oyabe October 1 – December 25

Mitsui Outlet Park Saga Ryuo October 7 – December 25

Mitsui Outlet Park Yokohama Bayside December 9 2022 – February 28 2023

Mitsui Outlet Park Kurashiki mid-January – end-March 2023

The skating rink will be open from 1pm-6pm on weekdays and 11am to 6pm on weekends. Entry costs ¥1,500 (¥1,200 for middle school to university students, ¥1,000 for children) and it includes shoe rentals. You’ll need to wear gloves for safety purposes, which you can bring your own or purchase a pair at the venue.

