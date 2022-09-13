Adidas releases an adorable Hello Kitty collection of sneakers and accessories

Get your hands on these new shoes, hat and fanny pack featuring Sanrio’s beloved feline

Hello Kitty is a Japanese icon beloved around the world. While the cat-girl already has her own island and Tokyo train station, it's only appropriate that she gets her own shoe collection, too. Sanrio’s beloved feline has teamed up with Adidas for a new line of Adidas Originals footwear and children’s accessories, which are now available in stores and online.

The highlight of the collection is this kawaii take on the Adidas Superstar (¥15,400, pictured above) featuring the top of Hello Kitty's head with her iconic bow, a polka-dot heel tab and colourful laces. The Adidas Forum Low (¥12,100, pictured above) features a fun black and white polka dot pattern with touches of pink, red and white. The final shoe in the adult collection is the Adidas Astir (¥13,200), which has a sleek black suede base adorned with Hello Kitty's bow as well as pink and red laces.

There are also five children's styles (from ¥6,270) including two mini Adidas Superstar variations (as shown above).

If you want to dress your little ones in Hello Kitty from head to toe, don’t miss the adorable kid’s bucket hat (¥3,630) and fanny pack (¥3,300).

The collection is now available at selected Adidas stores as well as the Adidas online store and the Atmos online shop.

