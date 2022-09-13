Universal Studios Japan has a Resident Evil zombie horror maze for Halloween

Halloween festivities are making a comeback at theme parks across Japan. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka in particular is resurrecting its signature event Halloween Horror Nights in full glory – or shall we say, gory. Over the past two years, the Halloween special was scaled down due to the pandemic, but this year it’s going full steam ahead with a host of spook-tacular activities and attractions until November 6.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

The Halloween Horror Nights this year will feature not one but three horror mazes. You’ll get to experience Universal Orlando’s famed Universal Monsters: Legend of Fire maze, where you’ll be pursued by Werewolf, Frankenstein and Dracula.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

If you’re game for more jump scares, you can continue on with a survival horror maze themed after Resident Evil (the video game franchise is known as ‘Biohazard’ in Japan). Here you’ll have to fight and avoid getting bitten by zombies while solving missions in a group to make it out alive.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

The Cult of Chucky horror maze is also back and this time it’s set in a hospital with the creepy killer doll running loose.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

After sunset from 6pm, you’ll encounter freaky circus zombies covered in blood roaming the streets of New York.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

If you’re easily spooked, you might want to stay put at the Gramercy Park stage for the Ratata Dance show. Instead of wanting to eat your brains, these friendly zombies will dance along to upbeat tunes together with the park’s new zombified teddy bear Hamikuma.

Some of the Halloween Horror Nights attractions require an advance reservation on the Universal Studios Japan app. Visit the Universal Studios Japan website for more information.

