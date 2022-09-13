This historical ryokan in Hakone is hosting two paint and sip events in autumn

The 360-year-old Matsuzakaya Honten in Hakone is collaborating with Artbar Tokyo for two wine-fueled painting sessions

Autumn is for onsen getaways and foliage viewing, both of which the town of Hakone – just an hour away from Tokyo by train – is famous for. This October, however, there’s one more perk to look forward to, as sip and paint studio Artbar Tokyo is hosting two interesting events. Scheduled for October 7 and October 8, the events are in collaboration with Hakone’s historical ryokan Matsuzakaya Honten, which is celebrating its 360th anniversary this year.

Photo: Courtesy of Artbar Tokyo

The event held at the ryokan on October 7 features a class for you to recreate Gustav Klimt's early 20th century masterpiece, 'The Kiss'. Like a typical session at Artbar Tokyo, the class will include free-flow red or white wine. There’s also a special gold leaf welcome cocktail made with sparkling sake crafted specifically for this event.

Photo: Courtesy of Artbar Tokyo

The class on October 8 also offers free-flow wine (or soft drinks, if you’re teetotal) as well as a sparkling sake cocktail to start. The only difference is that the art for this class will be a painting of seasonal momiji (Japanese maple leaves) on a round canvas.

Photo: Kinnotake Co., Ltd.

Both classes cost ¥5,500 per person. Participants will also have the option of booking one of the ryokan's private onsen baths for a post-painting soak at an additional ¥8,800. Instruction will be available in both English and Japanese. You can get your tickets here.

