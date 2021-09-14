Ikea Japan’s Halloween dessert menu has black pancakes, eyeball doughnuts and more

The Halloween menu is available until October 31, featuring bloody tunnbrod, finger-shaped cookies and more

Ikea has finally become a regular presence in central Tokyo, now with three city-centre locations: Harajuku, Shibuya and Shinjuku. Aside from offering affordable flat-packed furniture, Tokyo’s Ikea stores also feature a café serving the brand’s signature Swedish meatballs, vegan dishes and even seasonal matcha desserts. Now for Halloween, Ikea Japan is offering a spook-tacular dessert menu until Sunday October 31.

Photo: Ikea Japan

One of the main items for Halloween are black pancakes (¥700), made with bamboo charcoal for that dark colour. The pancakes are served alongside a smattering of berries, whipped cream, a bat-shaped cookie and a meringue eye.

Photo: Ikea Japan

The black chiffon cake (¥250) is also made with bamboo charcoal and topped with lingonberry jam and cream.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Continuing with the black theme, there’s also a black sesame pudding (¥290) with a bright yellow cat eye.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Ikea’s doughnuts (¥250 each) have been given a whimsical twist with the addition of meringue eyeballs and colourful icing.

Photo: Ikea Japan

The classic vanilla soft serve is turned into a bloody sundae (¥250) with berry sauce and a finger-shaped biscuit featuring an almond 'nail'. The finger cookies can be purchased separately, too, at ¥120 each.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Or, get the creepy finger cookies in a Swedish flatbread known as tunnbrod. This Halloween special is called the bloody tunnbrod (¥250), and is served with a finger cookie, whipped cream and a 'bloody' berry sauce.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Pumpkin pie, anyone? Go for the pumpkin tarte (¥390) topped with small pieces of pumpkin and served with whipped cream.

Photo: Ikea Japan

Sweet potato is another autumn favourite in Japan. You can enjoy the tuber as dessert; there’s the candied deep-fried sweet potatoes (¥150) as well as the purple sweet potato soft cream served in a black cone (¥120).

Do note that the Halloween items may vary by store location. You can check each store’s menu on Ikea’s website. For more details on the Halloween fair, visit here.

