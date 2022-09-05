JR East is offering an unlimited-ride train pass covering eastern Japan

Get unlimited rides on all JR East trains including shinkansen across eastern Japan, from Tokyo to Nagano to Aomori

If you’re looking to visit one of Japan’s many gorgeous autumn destinations this year, you might want to consider this new discount rail pass. JR East is offering a special train and shinkansen unlimited ride deal that can be used for three consecutive days between October 14 and 27. This limited-time travel pass is created to commemorate JR East’s 150th anniversary since opening the railways.

The 150th Railway Anniversary JR East Pass can be used on the following train lines:

All JR East lines

Aoimori Railway Line

Echigo Tokimeki Railway Line

Hokuetsu Express Line

IGR Iwate Galaxy Railway Line

Izukyu Line Fujikyu Line

Sanriku Railway Line

This expansive pass covers the entire eastern Japan, so you’ll be able to visit the prefectures surrounding Tokyo as well as those in north Honshu. You could head north towards Aomori to catch the autumn leaves as they start to change colour, south to the Izu Peninsula for a relaxing onsen holiday, or Lake Kawaguchiko to see the majestic Mt Fuji. Nagano and Niigata are covered, too.

The pass is valid for use on non-reserved seats in ordinary cars of limited express, express and rapid trains plus shinkansen. Additionally, the pass also offers a maximum of four reserved seat bookings.

The 150th Railway Anniversary JR East Pass costs ¥22,150 for adults and ¥10,150 for children. You can purchase the pass online as early as one month before the usage start date. Do note that the pass must be purchased at least three days prior to using it.

