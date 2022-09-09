4 Tokyo pizzerias are in the world’s 100 best pizzas list for 2022

It’s official: Tokyo is home to some of the world’s best Neapolitan-style pizza

These days, you don’t have to travel to Italy to eat amazing pizza. In fact, you don’t even have to leave Tokyo, as four pizzerias in the city are now ranked in the world's 100 best pizzerias list by 50 Top Pizza.

The online guide curates the world’s best Naples-style pizza with the help of inspectors around the globe, who anonymously judge restaurants on food quality, service, wine, décor and ambiance.

Just last month, an astounding 11 Tokyo pizzerias were ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list for 2022. The top 15 pizzerias in that Asia Pacific list were guaranteed a spot in the world’s best pizza ranking, which has just been unveiled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo (@mo_tokyo)

The Pizza Bar on 38th at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo ranks the highest out of all the Tokyo spots, coming in at No 16. The restaurant also claimed the Best Customer Welcome 2022 – Solania Award.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca"

Following behind The Pizza Bar on 38th is Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ Ca” in No 23, Pizza Strada in No 52, and finally Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme in No 97.

The best pizzeria in the world this year goes to Masanielli – Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy – not Naples, surprisingly. Runner up is Una Pizza Napoletana in New York (2nd) and Peppe Pizzeria in Paris (3rd).

For more information on 50 Top Pizza and to see the full list, visit the website.

For even more pizza in Tokyo, see our list of pizzerias here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Shibuya Sky is hosting rooftop yoga classes on weekends again

JR East is offering an unlimited-ride train pass covering eastern Japan

There are three art festivals in Tokyo this September – all with big name artists

7 Sailor Moon 30th anniversary celebrations you should know about

This Thai restaurant in Shinjuku offers all-you-can-eat tom yum hot pot and dim sum

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.