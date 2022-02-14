Hotel Kissho Caren in Izu has an outdoor onsen surrounded by cherry blossoms

The Izu Peninsula is a popular weekend getaway from Tokyo, well-loved for its beautiful beaches and scenic mountains. You can easily come here for a day trip as it only takes about two hours from central Tokyo. However, come spring, you might want to spend a night at this beautiful resort. While there are many accommodation options in Izu offering comfortable stays, Hotel Kissho Caren, located near Izu-Hokkawa Station, comes with an extra feature – a spectacular outdoor onsen that overlooks Sagami Bay.

Photo: Kissho Caren

The Hekikai open-air hot spring bath is especially breathtaking in the early mornings when you can see the sunrise on the horizon. The evenings are no less beautiful, with the night sky full of stars.

Photo: Kissho Caren

In fact, the hotel is surrounded by pink sakura. Regardless of where you are within the grounds, you can still enjoy the beautiful blossoms – from the restaurants, the rooms, and of course, the aforementioned open-air onsen. In February you’ll see the Kawazu and Oshima cherry blossoms in full bloom, while March offers sensational views of blooming Somei Yoshino cherry trees.

Photo: Kissho Caren

For this sakura season, Hotel Kissho Caren is offering a special accommodation package that includes a stay at one of its oceanview Japanese-style rooms as well as a host of sakura-themed perks.

Photo: Kissho Caren

This seasonal plan, available until March 31, will pamper you with an afternoon tea featuring sakura pancakes, a French dinner course complete with a sakura cocktail as well as a sakura aroma oil massage at the spa. You also get to choose between a sumptuous Japanese meal with fresh seafood and local cuisine or a Western meal with French toast and omelette for breakfast.

For this package, a room, which can accommodate up to four people, is priced from ¥26,100 (tax and service fee not included) per person. To book your stay, check Kissho Caren’s website.

