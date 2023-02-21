Good news: Gundam Factory Yokohama won’t be closing so soon after all

The 18-metre-tall Gundam in Yokohama is easily one of the most impressive attractions we’ve seen to date. With flashing LED lights, moving limbs and the ability to step out from the surrounding Gundam Dock, the colossal robot is a modern marvel of engineering and a dream come true for mecha fans everywhere. Development of the project began as far back as 2014 and it took designers several years to perfect its mechanics before the Gundam was finally unveiled in December 2020.

The sad news is that the attraction is only temporary, meaning it will only be open for a fraction of the time it took to build. But there is a silver lining – the operation period for Gundam Factory Yokohama has been extended (again).



Photo: Hidefumi Ohmichi/Unsplash

Instead of closing at the end of March 2023 as initially planned, the giant Gundam will now be open until March 31 2024. The year-long extension will no doubt relieve Gundam fans overseas who have been unable to visit the one-of-a-kind robot due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.



Tickets for visits through March 15 2023 are now available for purchase online for ¥1,650 per adult and ¥1,100 per child. Tickets for March 16 through March 31 2023 will become available online at 10am (JST) on March 31.

Visiting Tokyo this year? Check out the 16 best events and openings coming to Tokyo in 2023.

This article was published on February 9 2022 and updated on February 21 2023.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Winter cherry blossoms are now in full bloom at Shinjuku Gyoen in Tokyo

This new sakura collection is only sold at Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Nakameguro

A giant Doraemon airship is coming to Tokyo and Osaka

Survey: these are the top five traditional onsen towns in Japan

Tokyo ranked the world’s second safest city for solo travellers

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.