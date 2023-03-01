In photos: a kawaii Rilakkuma pop-up café is opening in Omotesando

You can now make reservations for the cute Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café, which opens from March 9 to April 16

We’re spoiled for choice in Tokyo with a cheerful array of character cafés dedicated to popular figures from Snoopy to Pokémon. Now it's the turn of Rilakkuma, with the cuddly brown bear taking over a café in Omotesando to celebrate the San-X character’s 20th anniversary.

From March 9 to April 16, Box Cafe & Space is turning into the Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café. Expect plenty of kawaii meals, desserts and drinks featuring Rilakkuma and the bear's friends Korilakkuma and Kiirotori. Here are some of the cute treats you can enjoy at the café.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

The Rilakkuma hamburger plate (¥1,870) is served with a sweet and salty honey mustard sauce, plus a message from Rilakkuma saying ‘arigato’.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

The colourful Korilakkuma cream pasta (¥1,870) also says ‘arigato’.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

There’s even an adorable Kiiroitori egg burger (¥1,870) sandwiched between two fluffy buns.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

For dessert, try a mini ice cream parfait (¥990) with layers of cornflakes, strawberries and whipped cream. It's topped with ice cream shaped like Rilakkuma and friends.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

If you want something to share, go for the celebratory cake (¥1,540) with plenty of fruit and colourful cotton candy on top.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

No meal is complete without a drink and these cute floats (¥1,089) come in four different flavours (caramel, vanilla, mango and passionfruit, and chocolate).

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

You can also opt for a warm cup of drinkable custard pudding (¥1,210), which pays homage to Rilakkuma’s favourite dessert.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

There are bottled drinks to take home (¥1,870), too, which make for nice souvenirs in reusable Rilakkuma bottles.

Photo: Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Café

Don’t forget to browse the small gift kiosk at the café. Here you'll find exclusive 20th anniversary goods such as tote bags, keychains, plushies and coasters.

While walk-ins are welcome, we recommend booking in advance via the website to avoid long queues. All online reservations will incur an additional ¥715 table charge per person, but it come with an exclusive Rilakkuma pouch. The café is open from 10am until 9pm; each seating limited to 80 minutes.

Visit the website for more information.

