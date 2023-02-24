Starbucks Japan has a second cherry blossom collection for 2023 – and it's all pink

Starbucks Japan is going all out for cherry blossom season this year. It’s already released one set of sakura merch as well as an exclusive collection that’s only available at Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Nakameguro. Now, a second round of cherry blossom goods is coming, available online from Wednesday March 1 and in Starbucks stores nationwide from March 3.

If you want to get your hands on this highly coveted seasonal collection, we recommend moving fast as these Japan-exclusive Starbucks goods always sell out quickly. This latest set of merch includes tumblers, mugs and glasses as well as a stainless steel tumbler and bottle made in collaboration with American drinkware brand Stanley.

Here’s a breakdown of the items and prices.

Stainless steel Stanley tumbler (¥4,350)

Cold cup tumbler ( ¥2,200)

Rice husk tumbler (¥2,300)

Floral rim mug (¥2,350)

Heat-resistant colour changing glass mug (¥2,800)

Stainless steel petal bottle (¥3,900)

Stainless steel marble bottle (¥4,000)

Stainless steel Stanley bottle (¥5,000)

Mini cup gift (¥1,050)

Beverage gift card (¥700)

You can get a closer look at the cold cup tumbler, floral rim mug and stainless steel marble bottle before they’re released. Visit Starbucks Japan’s special AR site on your smartphone and mascot Bearista will appear on your screen to reveal the new goods.

