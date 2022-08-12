In photos: see the spectacular return of the Nebuta Festival in Aomori

The awe-inspiring lantern float parade celebrated its comeback in early August this year

Slowly but surely, summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo and across Japan. One such celebration is the stunning Nebuta Festival in Aomori, which was held in all its illuminated glory at the beginning of August 2022.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Masaharu Yoshihara (@my_brand_new)

One of the most unique celebrations in Japan, the annual Nebuta Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but held a scale-down version last year. This year, the popular matsuri in the northern port city of Aomori in Japan’s Tohoku region resurrected its former splendour with massive lantern floats parading through the streets in a vibrant procession.

The dramatic nebuta lanterns, which measure up to nine metres in length and five metres in height, are inspired by former Japanese warlords and characters of kabuki theatre.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von 高橋 耕大 (@ko_dai_traderluck)

The nebuta are made from wood and wires, covered with washi paper, and hand painted. They are lit up from within with light bulbs.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von NOAH (@njs_48)

The procession was accompanied by haneto dancers, drummers, flautists and cymbal players clad in traditional attire.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Naoya Sato (@photo.naoya.sato)

The highlight of the Nebuta Festival took place on the final day of the week-long festivities. The floats were placed on boats and sent on a cruise around Aomori Bay while massive fireworks were launched simultaneously.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von GoN (@photoroom333)

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mai Uchiyama (@uchiyamayamai)

The Nebuta Festival is one of the most impressive traditional festivals in Japan. It was designated as an Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property in 1980.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von 吟遊詩人 (@snufkin0614)

A less known but equally energetic event happened at the same time in the city of Goshogawara in Aomori prefecture. The city’s Tachi Neputa Festival is known for its massive floats measuring 23 metres in height parading through the streets.

Aomori's Nebuta Festival takes place annually from August 2 to August 7. For more information, see the event website.

