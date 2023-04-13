In photos: this forested park in Saitama has an outdoor teamLab exhibition

As if the manga museum and anime hotel weren’t enough reasons to visit Tokorozawa Sakura Town in Saitama prefecture, the area is now also home to a digital art exhibition from teamLab. The art collective has installed a permanent outdoor attraction, ‘teamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest’, in Higashi Tokorozawa Park, right beside the Sakura Town complex.

Photo: teamLab Resonating Microcosms - Liquified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset

The new attraction is made up of two works. The first, ‘Sunrise and Sunset: Autonomous Resonating Life – Liquified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset’, features large acorn-shaped objects spread across the park. During the day, the surface of these digital acorns reflects the surroundings like a mirror, effectively camouflaging them in the environment. In the evening, the acorns light up in different colours and synchronise based on the sounds around them. The second work, ‘Resonating Trees’, also revolves around colourful lights. Similar to the digital acorns, the lights here change colour according to sound patterns.

Photo: teamLab Resonating Trees

This permanent teamLab attraction in Higashi Tokorozawa Park is open from 4pm to 9pm daily. Tickets are ¥1,000 (¥700 for middle school students and ¥500 for primary school students) from Monday to Thursday, and ¥1,200 (¥800 for middle school students and ¥600 for primary school students) from Friday to Sunday and on holidays. Tokorozawa residents can get a discount of ¥200, and anyone can get a ¥100 discount by purchasing tickets on the website.

The park is about a ten-minute walk from Higashi-Tokorozawa Station, which is just under an hour from Tokyo Station. From Tokyo Station, take the JR Keihin-Tohoku line to Minami-Urawa and change to the JR Musashino line for Higashi-Tokorozawa Station.

This article was originally published on July 16 2020 and updated on April 13 2023.

