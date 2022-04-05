Get unlimited metro rides and discounts at over 100 Tokyo attractions with this pass

For ¥3,130, get two 24-hour Tokyo Metro passes plus free entry to Ueno Zoo, The National Art Center and more

There are plenty of day trips for a weekend getaway from Tokyo where you can see some of Japan's most beautiful sights, temples and attractions. Whether you’re visiting Tokyo or just planning a staycation of your own, there’s no better way to spend a weekend in the capital than with a pass that gets you unlimited rides on the Tokyo Metro for two whole days, plus access to all the best museums and galleries in Tokyo.

Photo: Tokyo Metro

Tokyo Metro is now offering the Metro and Grutto pass, which includes two 24-hour unlimited metro passes, plus a booklet of coupons for discounted – and sometimes free – admission to over 100 museums, galleries and attractions within Tokyo. That means you’ll have two whole days to explore the city and visit venues including the National Museum of Nature and Science, The National Art Center, Ueno Zoo, Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome and Rikugien with minimal, if any, additional cost. Do note that while the offer is available for sale until January 31 2023, the Grutto Pass is only valid for two months after activation.

The deal, priced at ¥3,130, saves you ¥570 compared to buying the two metro passes and the coupon book individually. The Metro and Grutto pass is available together as a set at selected venues, Eplus or its ticketing website. Be sure to get in quick, though – there are only 6,000 of these passes available.

This article was published on April 2 2021 and updated on April 5 2022.

