Kabukicho is getting a fancy new yokocho food hall with live entertainment

Shinjuku is getting a major new addition this spring with Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Japan’s largest entertainment complex, opening on April 14. This 48-floor building will have hotels, live music venues, and even a gaming arcade with a bar. It will also be home to a huge food hall where you can feast on classic Japanese cuisine while enjoying traditional entertainment.

Located on the second floor of Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Shinjuku Kabuki Hall Kabuki-Yokocho looks like a cross between a gaming arcade and an old-school yokocho alley. Plus, it’s so huge that the 1,000sqm space can seat 1,300 people.

Wander around and you'll find ten restaurants decorated with paper lanterns and retro neon signs for an izakaya (Japanese gastropub) atmosphere. What's more, it's open daily from 6am to 5am, making it a great late-night hangout spot.

You can try a range of Japanese soul food here, with dishes from every corner of the country. Some of the standouts include Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki (savoury pancake with yakisoba noodles and egg; ¥999), Okinawa soba (¥799), Hamamatsu-style gyoza dumplings (from ¥799) and chicken skin skewers (from ¥199) from Hakata in Fukuoka prefecture. You'll also find some Korean and Taiwanese dishes.

Despite its traditional decor, the food hall has state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, LED screens, DJ booths and karaoke machines, so expect a lively night out. We also recommend dropping by on Friday nights for traditional Japanese performances like taiko drum shows and on-stage sword battles.

During the opening weekend, you can catch some special dance events, too. There’s an Awa Odori show on April 14 (7pm and 9pm), a Yosakoi performance on April 15 (6pm and 9pm) and a Bon Odori dance on April 16 (6pm and 9pm).

Visit the Shinjuku Kabuki Hall Kabuki-Yokocho website for more information.

