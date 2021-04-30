In photos: Tokyo goes dark under the current state of emergency

Tokyo governor Koike has asked businesses to switch off their lights after 8pm to deter people from going out

Tokyo is currently placed under a state of emergency, which will last through Golden Week until May 11. Major department stores, bars and attractions are temporarily closed while shops and restaurants are adhering to the 8pm curfew.

In an effort to encourage people to stay home after 8pm, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has asked businesses to turn their lights out after curfew. Bustling locations like the Shibuya Scramble Crossing looks almost unreal after most of its neon signs and billboards go dark at 8pm. The city’s two landmark towers, Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower, have also gone dark.

These photos, gathered from social media, show that popular Tokyo districts now look abandoned and almost unrecognisable at night without all its usual glow and shine.

Shibuya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate =旅行の備忘録＝ (@vol_kate_27)

Tokyo Skytree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Go moriya (@gomoriya)

Tokyo Tower

Rainbow Bridge

Sensoji Temple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J S L (@lucky.star_j)

